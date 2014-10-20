Companies investing in Tiffin

A Tiffin company decided the best place to expand their manufacturing plant is right at home.Webster Industries on Hall Street is headquartered in Tiffin. The company makes conveyors for the forest, automotive and steel industries and now they are looking to expand.They could have chosen their other facilities in Mississippi or Portland, Oregon for the expansion but instead they chose to stay at home in Tiffin, preserving 294 existing jobs and creating another 65 new ones.Webster Industries President and CEO Andy Felter says the expansion is bringing more good paying jobs to Tiffin.“This opportunity to expand is just giving more people in Tiffin Ohio the opportunity to really make their families, our work, and the community better,” said Felter. “So, that's one thing we aspire to do at Webster's, really to give those opportunities to people."The CEO went before Tiffin City Council Monday to give detail on the $8.3 million expansion project. He says to make this happen council has to approve an enterprise zone tax break and a municipal income tax credit, which could be voted on come November 3.Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz says this is one of the best weeks they have had in a long time and this expansion could make a large impact to the city.“Adding additional income over the next several years to the city budget so we can do things such as more street paving, hire additional police and fire, and better parks. It really is a team effort," said Montz.Vicik Orthodontics has also announced its bringing a $700,00 investment into Tiffin by moving its practice from the outskirts of town to the old vacant Seneca County Commission.“So bringing those people now into our downtown where there are restaurants and coffee shops, and little stores and boutiques it would be great," said Montz.Buffalo Wild Wings as well has announced they plan to build in Tiffin, bringing in a $2 million investment to the city.