EDITORIAL: We need to keep Jeep in Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: We need to keep Jeep in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (EDITORIAL) - Toledo has been synonymous with the Jeep brand since the very first Jeep rolled out of the Willys Overland Plant decades ago. And now, seemingly out of nowhere, we receive the distressing news that Jeep owner, Fiat-Chrysler, is considering moving Wrangler production to another plant. 

Jeep is Toledo and Toledo is Jeep. 

The effort to keep the Wrangler in Toledo should include everyone. The financial impact is potentially enormous if it leaves. The psychological and image impact to this struggling city is unimaginable. 

The timetable to influence this decision is unknown, but it would be unwise in the extreme to assume we have any time to dawdle or debate our next move. The city leaders need to galvanize around a 'Keep Jeep' effort and the community should step up to support the highly-efficient Jeep workforce. 

WTOL 11 will assist this effort in any way possible. Keeping Jeep in Toledo means more than we can possibly understand. If you think that is hyperbole, then do nothing and see how it feels around here if Jeep leaves. We must keep Jeep in Toledo.


Related: UAW, elected officials rally to keep Wrangler production in Toledo

Follow Toledo News Now:   

Download our app here

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved. 

  • Opinion from Vice President and General ManagerEditorialsMore>>

  • Editorial: NAMIWalks

    Editorial: NAMIWalks

    Friday, May 11 2018 6:26 AM EDT2018-05-11 10:26:23 GMT
    I'm Eric Chase with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of greater Toledo. Did you know that May is Mental Health Awareness Month?  May individuals like me are living with the daily challenges of mental illness - disorders like depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. Mental illness affects not only individuals. It reaches far beyond that.  In fact, it is a public health concern that affects families, schools, businesses and the community at large.  Are you or...More >>
    I'm Eric Chase with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of greater Toledo. Did you know that May is Mental Health Awareness Month?  May individuals like me are living with the daily challenges of mental illness - disorders like depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. Mental illness affects not only individuals. It reaches far beyond that.  In fact, it is a public health concern that affects families, schools, businesses and the community at large.  Are you or...More >>

  • Editorial: Goodwill

    Editorial: Goodwill

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-01 21:24:30 GMT

    Hello, my name is Amy Wachob, President/CEO of Goodwill Industries.

    More >>

    Hello, my name is Amy Wachob, President/CEO of Goodwill Industries.

    More >>

  • Editorial: Good Grief

    Editorial: Good Grief

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:22:17 GMT

    Hello, my name is Dorothy Mockensturm – Managing Director of Good Grief of Northwest Ohio.

    More >>

    Hello, my name is Dorothy Mockensturm – Managing Director of Good Grief of Northwest Ohio.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly