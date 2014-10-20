Police warn of spike in crimes of opportunity in Perrysburg

A recent spike in residential thefts has Perrysburg Police warning residents to lock their doors and watch out.There have been about six thefts recently in Perrysburg. Police say the thefts have all been crimes of opportunity, so they're encouraging residents to look their doors in their homes and their cars. They also say in some incidents, thieves have gotten into a home by getting into an unlocked car and opening the garage door.Police are reminding residents to be cautious and make sure everything is locked up.“We'd also like them to call us if they hear noises, if their spotlights or motion sensors come on, if their dogs are unusually aroused by something that's going on in the neighborhood,” said Deputy Police Chief Jim Rose. “Get up and look, and don't be afraid to give us a call.”The deputy chief says this is an open investigation and they are following all leads to get to the bottom of it.