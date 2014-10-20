Toledo City Council considering changes to improve blight respon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo City Council considering changes to improve blight response time

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo City Council is considering changes to the Department of Inspection that some council members say could eliminate blight faster.

Some council members believe splitting up job duties currently held by the department will allow for blight to be addressed in a timelier manner.

City Council created a blight authority in July. Now they're considering handing some duties over to the Economic Development Department and the Department of Neighborhoods.

Councilman Tom Waniewski says the work wasn't getting done fast enough. He believes making these changes will improve the city's response time to blight.

“We're trying to work this administratively here, internally, so that the bottom line is the citizens will see a quicker response to the blight,” Waniewski said.

Council will be presented with the official recommendation on Tuesday. A vote will be made in November.

