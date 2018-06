Toledo City Council considering changes to improve blight response time

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Toledo City Council is considering changes to the Department of Inspection that some council members say could eliminate blight faster.Some council members believe splitting up job duties currently held by the department will allow for blight to be addressed in a timelier manner.City Council created a blight authority in July. Now they're considering handing some duties over to the Economic Development Department and the Department of Neighborhoods.Councilman Tom Waniewski says the work wasn't getting done fast enough. He believes making these changes will improve the city's response time to blight.“We're trying to work this administratively here, internally, so that the bottom line is the citizens will see a quicker response to the blight,” Waniewski said.Council will be presented with the official recommendation on Tuesday. A vote will be made in November.