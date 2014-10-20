Most Rev. Daniel E. Thomas installed as bishop of Diocese of Toledo

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

The more than 319,000 Catholics who attend 124 parishes throughout northwest Ohio officially have a new bishop after Daniel E. Thomas was installed as Bishop of Toledo on Wednesday afternoon.

During a ceremony filled with song, prayers and promises, Bishop Daniel Thomas took over his new role.



The Most Reverend Daniel Thomas entered Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral and was given a crucifix. He kissed it and sprinkled holy water to bless himself and others. He was handed a crozier and the moment he sat down, he officially became the Diocese's eighth bishop.



He prayed about Saint John Paul II. He thanked Cardinal Timothy Dolan for coming from the Archdiocese of New York, and Toledo's previous bishop, Leonard Blair. He then delivered a homily, outlining his hopes.



“As your new shepherd in Christ, I pledge that when the evil one comes, I will not run away. And I pray that with you, we will stand against him in every temptation,” he said in his address.



“I think he is, first of all, a very good, what we would call a pastor of souls in the traditional language,” said the now Diocese of Hartford's Archbishop Leonard Blair. “He is a very caring man and a good priest, and very devoted to the church.”



Bishop Thomas seems to be dedicated to the memory of Saint John Paul II. He promised to have his legacy on display, in some way, at Holy Rosary Cathedral. His installation was on the former pope's first feast day.



Thomas began the celebration of his installation as bishop Tuesday with a prayer service at Holy Rosary Cathedral. Nearly 1,000 people showed up to celebrate with the new bishop. Catholics headed into the prayer service said Bishop Thomas is exactly what the Toledo Diocese needs. They say he is young and refreshing and has a lot of new ideas.



?On Aug. 26, Pope Francis named the Most Reverend Daniel E. Thomas as the eighth Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo. Bishop Thomas had been serving as an Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania since his Episcopal Ordination on July 26, 2006.



He fills the office left vacant by the Most Reverend Leonard P. Blair, who was installed as the Archbishop of Hartford, Connecticut in December 2013. Since that time the Toledo Diocese has been under the direction of the Reverend Charles Ritter, serving as Diocesan Administrator.



