A native of Atlanta, Ga., Andrew Kinsey is a Emmy-Award winning journalist.

He's a graduate from Clark Atlanta University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications. He also holds a Master's Degree from Central Michigan University.

Before arriving in the glass city, Andrew was the weekend morning anchor for the ABC News affiliate in Jackson, MS.

During his four years in the Magnolia state, Andrew covered a number of big stories from natural disasters to national political races.

His reporting brings a creative blend of energy, dedication and a fresh perspective to WTOL 11 News.

Andrew spent several years behind the camera working as an assignment editor at WSB - TV and CNN in Atlanta.

The experience he gained led to him being hired as a traffic reporter by two top Atlanta radio stations.

When he is not busy working to uncover the next big story, Andrew likes to volunteer and hang out with his English bulldog.

Andrew is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.