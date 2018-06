5-year-old Officer Nehemiah Hill sworn in at Tiffin Police Department

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Meet Nehemiah Hill, the newest officer with the Tiffin Police Department.Officer Hill showed up at the Tiffin Police Department last Thursday with a uniform on and his chair decked out like a police cruiser. The 5-year-old toured the station and asked to sit in one of the cars. Tiffin Police Chief Fredrick Stevens said only police officers are allowed in the front seats, so Officer Hill was sworn in as an Honorary Auxiliary Officer for the day.Nehemiah got a framed Oath of Office and then got to sit in a cruiser. He turned on the lights and sirens.Officer Hill made sure to ask lots of questions during his visit to the station and the other officers were happy to answer them.“It was a wonderful experience for everyone working here,” Chief Stevens said on the department's Facebook page