5-year-old Officer Nehemiah Hill sworn in at Tiffin Police Department

Officer Hill speaking with Chief Stevens (Source: Tiffin Police)
Officer Hill receiving his framed Oath of Office (Source: Tiffin Police)
TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) - Meet Nehemiah Hill, the newest officer with the Tiffin Police Department.

Officer Hill showed up at the Tiffin Police Department last Thursday with a uniform on and his chair decked out like a police cruiser. The 5-year-old toured the station and asked to sit in one of the cars. Tiffin Police Chief Fredrick Stevens said only police officers are allowed in the front seats, so Officer Hill was sworn in as an Honorary Auxiliary Officer for the day.

Nehemiah got a framed Oath of Office and then got to sit in a cruiser. He turned on the lights and sirens.

Officer Hill made sure to ask lots of questions during his visit to the station and the other officers were happy to answer them.

“It was a wonderful experience for everyone working here,” Chief Stevens said on the department's Facebook page.

