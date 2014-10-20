Accident knocks out power to downtown Adrian - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Accident knocks out power to downtown Adrian

(Source: Alicia McCarroll Wood) (Source: Alicia McCarroll Wood)
ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) - The city of Adrian says a traffic accident has knocked out power to the city's downtown area.

A delivery truck snagged some utility wires in the downtown Monday morning, damaging an electrical transformer on a pole. That knocked out power to the entire downtown.

The assistant city manager says power may not be restored until 6 p.m. Monday.

