Central Toledo house fire ruled incendiary

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Fire investigators have ruled a house fire as incendiary after flames broke out Monday morning in the 1500 block of Buckingham Street in central Toledo.

Dispatch tells us the fire was reported just before 5 AM Monday.  There is extensive damage to the back of the house, as well as some damage to neighboring homes.

People do currently live in the house, though no one was home when the fire was started.

A neighbor tell us an incident happened Sunday night where someone fire a gun at the house.

