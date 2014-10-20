Central Toledo house fire ruled incendiary

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Fire investigators have ruled a house fire as incendiary after flames broke out Monday morning in the 1500 block of Buckingham Street in central Toledo.

Dispatch tells us the fire was reported just before 5 AM Monday. There is extensive damage to the back of the house, as well as some damage to neighboring homes.

People do currently live in the house, though no one was home when the fire was started.

A neighbor tell us an incident happened Sunday night where someone fire a gun at the house.

Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.