I-475 NB reopens in Maumee following overnight accident, closure

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) - Northbound lanes of I-475 have reopened at Salisbury/Dussel in Maumee after police worked to clean up an overnight accident which happened just south of Exit 6.

We're told three cars were involved in the accident. Police say a vehicle was speeding when the driver lost control and crashed into a guard rail.

The driver did not sustain injuries and is currently being questioned by police.  A passenger in the car was transported to the hospital.

The roadway was reopened around 5:15 Monday morning.

