Central Toledo house to be destroyed after reigniting for fourth

Central Toledo house to be destroyed after reigniting for fourth time

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Crews are preparing to demolish a house in the 1100 block of Woodland near Dorr and North Hawley in central Toledo after the house caught fire and reignited four times..

A fire reportedly broke out Sunday night around 10:30.  At the time, the house was reportedly locked and secure.  Firefighters say they went in with thermal detection and didn't find any hot spots.

A fire started up once again Monday morning around 2:30.  The Battalion Chief is calling it suspicious and an arson investigator is on the scene.

One person lives in the home, which may now have to be demolished.

We have a crew on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
