Central Toledo house to be destroyed after reigniting for fourth time

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Crews are preparing to demolish a house in the 1100 block of Woodland near Dorr and North Hawley in central Toledo after the house caught fire and reignited four times..A fire reportedly broke out Sunday night around 10:30. At the time, the house was reportedly locked and secure. Firefighters say they went in with thermal detection and didn't find any hot spots.A fire started up once again Monday morning around 2:30. The Battalion Chief is calling it suspicious and an arson investigator is on the scene.One person lives in the home, which may now have to be demolished.We have a crew on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.