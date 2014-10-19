Turnpike reopens after fatal Fulton County crash

Both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the Turnpike are now open following a fatal crash in Fulton County late Sunday night.

The crash happened at Mile Marker 48 near Swanton.

The westbound lanes of the turnpike were closed for about an hour. One eastbound lane remains closed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells us seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. Another person was killed. Two people remain in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

We'll have the latest information as it becomes available.



