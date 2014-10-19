Man driving semi leads police on chase through NW Ohio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man driving semi leads police on chase through NW Ohio

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Toledo News Now) - A man driving a semi led police on a chase across northwest Ohio on Sunday evening.

The man was wanted on a theft charge.

The chase started in Sandusky, OH continued over State Route 2 and I-280 through Toledo before ending at State Route 582 and I-75.

Troopers say chase happened at between 60 and 70 miles per hour throughout.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says spikes were laid out at the I-475/I-75 split and the man was finally run off the road on I-75 at State Route 582.

No one was injured in the chase.

The man is currently being held at the Wood County Jail.

Follow Toledo News Now:   

Download our app here

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly