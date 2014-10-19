Overturned motor home stops traffic on I-75 in Bowling Green - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Overturned motor home stops traffic on I-75 in Bowling Green

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) - A person is lucky to be alive after a motor home they were towing turned over on I-75 on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 185 in Bowling Green just after noon.

The State Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of their SUV and caused the motor home to swerve, jackknife and overturn.

A portion of I-75 was shut down for several hours.

No one was hurt.

 Follow Toledo News Now:   

Download our app here

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly