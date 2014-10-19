Two homes destroyed in south Toledo fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two homes destroyed in south Toledo fire

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Two homes were destroyed and another was damaged in a suspicious fire in south Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say a vacant home in the 100 block of S. Hawley St. caught fire around 4 PM.

The fire spread to another home. Both of those homes were destroyed.

The fire also spread to a third home which sustained some damage.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

