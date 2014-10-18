ISOH/IMPACT sending much needed food to African Ebola victims - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ISOH/IMPACT sending much needed food to African Ebola victims

By Dick Berry, Reporter
WATERVILLE, OH (Toledo News Now) - ISOH/IMPACT in Waterville is always there to help people affected by disaster.

Its mission now is Liberia where the Ebola outbreak is at its peak.

Ten thousand meals of rice and grain were packed up on Saturday by volunteers from the First United Methodist Church in Perrysburg.

The church raised money to buy the supplies through the group 'Kids Against Hunger.'

Stacey Leffler from ISOH/IMPACT says all the Ebola victims are quarantined in different villages and unable to get the supplies they need.

"Ebola is a very deadly disease and the only way to fight it is with your immune system. If you don't have enough nutrients and proteins and things you need to fight the disease, then you'll have less of a chance to survive," said Ms. Leffler.

Other packing parties are scheduled.

The goal is to send 100,000 meals to Liberia and other West African countries.

It's pretty cheap too.

Twenty eight dollars pays for 100 meals.

It's a rewarding experience for the young packers.

"I think it's really fun personally. I love packing the food," said Sophie Rees.

Her brother Will agreed.

"It's just good to know that you've made a difference in the world," said Will.

ISOH/IMPACT is teaming up with other 'Kids Against Hunger' satellite groups and loading the meals into giant containers for overseas shipment.

"The good thing is we have partners on the ground in those countries that are able to distribute the food once it gets into the open port," said Ms. Leffler.

If your organization would like to schedule a packing party or donate money for rice and grain, just go to http://www.isohimpact.org for information.          

