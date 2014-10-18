Two injured after roll over accident in Fulton County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two injured after roll over accident in Fulton County

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FULTON COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - Two people are recovering from injuries after the car they were in went off the road in Fulton County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on US 20-a in German Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver over-corrected and went off the road, rolled over and struck a utility pole.

The jaws-of-life had to be used to get the passenger out of the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were flown by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

