Police searching for Sylvania Rite Aid robber

Police searching for Sylvania Rite Aid robber

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police are searching for a man they say robbed the Rite Aid Store on Monroe Street in Sylvania on Saturday morning.

Sylvania Police say the man threatened to shoot the clerk if she did not give him all the money in the registers. The clerk complied with his demands and the man fled the store.

The man was wearing a dark colored jacket with a whitish hood and thin light lines down the sleeves, dark colored pants and a light ball cap with a round emblem.

You are asked to call the Sylvania Police at 419-885-8902 if you have any information.

