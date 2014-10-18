Caught on video: Robber shot by home owner

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

The suspect of a break-in was shot Thursday night during a shoot-out with the owner of the home.Dominique Davis and two other men were caught on home surveillance video breaking into a home on the 1500 block of Jermain. The video also shows the home owner shooting Davis in the back.Davis then, while laying on the ground, shot back at the home owners. Now bullet holes and broken glass remain.The home is a duplex and the men were targeting the upstairs apartment but now the lower tenant has a mess to clean up.Two children were in the lower apartment Thursday night and luckily no one else was hurt.“Unfortunately had a crime that happened on this street but in all honesty Jermain is a good street but unfortunately something like this happened so were just gonna deal with it,” handy man Ronald Hawk.Police are working on identifying the two other men involved in the break-in.If you have any information that could help call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.