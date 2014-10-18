Caught on video: Robber shot by home owner - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Caught on video: Robber shot by home owner

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The suspect of a break-in was shot Thursday night during a shoot-out with the owner of the home.

Dominique Davis and two other men were caught on home surveillance video breaking into a home on the 1500 block of Jermain. The video also shows the home owner shooting Davis in the back.

Davis then, while laying on the ground, shot back at the home owners. Now bullet holes and broken glass remain.

The home is a duplex and the men were targeting the upstairs apartment but now the lower tenant has a mess to clean up.

Two children were in the lower apartment Thursday night and luckily no one else was hurt.

“Unfortunately had a crime that happened on this street but in all honesty Jermain is a good street but unfortunately something like this happened so were just gonna deal with it,” handy man Ronald Hawk.

Police are working on identifying the two other men involved in the break-in.

If you have any information that could help call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow Toledo News Now:   

Download our app here

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly