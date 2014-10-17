Name of construction worker injured on I-475 bridge in hit and r - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Name of construction worker injured on I-475 bridge in hit and run accident released

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a construction worker was hit in the southbound lanes of I-475, on the bridge over the Maumee River on Saturday evening.

Joshua D. Benson, age 40, of Liberty Center was working on a paving project on the closed section of the road when he was struck by a car around 8:30 PM.

Troopers say the driver of the car that struck Mr. Benson fled the scene.

Mr. Benson was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the accident and was not seriously injured.

Later, Cyndal Waldvogel, age 28, of Bowling Green, reported to the Waterville Police Dept. that her car had been involved in an accident.

It was determined that Jamie Luce, age 36, of Swanton had been the driver of the car. Anthony Rodriguez, age 29, of Delta was a passenger.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is suspected.

Follow Toledo News Now:   

Download our app here

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly