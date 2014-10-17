Repairs underway at Tecumseh dam

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

The water levels at the Red Mill Pond are a lot lower than normal due the the work being done on the dam.Some residents are very happy the work is being done in an attempt to save the pond.“The pond becomes a real close part of your life,” said Brown Street resident Bob Ondrovick.

His family has lived in the house on the Red Mill Pond for 34 years and he says if the repairs weren't done they were concerned the dam would be eliminated and the pond would drain out.

“Kids have grown up learning to live on the pond,” said Ondrovick. “Fishing and wildlife is important...we have an eagle that soars through.”



The Lenawee County Drain Commission is overseeing the project. The steel catwalk will be repaired and a security fence is going to be replaced. Work has already begun on repairing the dam itself.



“We're restoring the concrete on this side of the dam,” said Red Mill Pond Dam Worker Jim Okonski. “Especially because a lot of it's broken.”



The total cost of repairs on the dam at the Red Mill Pond is around $315,000. Officials from the drain commission are hopeful the repairs will be finished and the pond refilled by November 1.

Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.