Toledo Edison resurrects training program partnership with Owens

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - For the first time in three years, Toledo Edison is looking to hire new employees in their lines and substation groups. That means a special training program is back open, as well.

Since 2000, Toledo Edison has been partnered with Owens Community College to train potential new hires. The program was shelved three years ago, but now it's set to reopen next fall.

First Energy is looking to hire line and substation workers to fill vacancies from retirements.

The partnership with Owens offers a two-year program where candidates split their time at the Northwood training center getting hands-on lessons, and time in Owens classrooms taking technology courses.

Those who finish the program will receive an associate's degree in technical sciences, and will be added to a pool of candidates to be hired by First Energy.

Linda Moss, regional president of Toledo Edison, says this training program is First Energy's preferred method of hiring new workers because it allows them to hire employees who can immediately begin working the lines and substations.

“The main jobs that they hold when they come here are not only to provide new service to our customers, but to help maintain the lines, make sure that they stay working properly,” said Moss. “And safety is a critical aspect of the work they do. So they're very conscientious, and we try to instill that from the first day they come onboard with this program.”

To apply for the training program, you can visit First Energy's website. Class orientation will begin this December.

