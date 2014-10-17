Troopers find $25,000 worth of marijuana in Wood County traffic stop

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Massachusetts man is in the Wood County Jail after they found $25,000 worth of hydroponic marijuana in the truck of his rental car.The patrol says troopers pulled over 38-year-old Arthur S. Johnson of Burlington Massachusetts just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning on the turnpike near mile post 71. Troopers say Johnson was following another vehicle too closely, which prompted the traffic stop.When troopers approached the car and began speaking to Johnson, they say they smelled marijuana. The patrol says that smell prompted a search which uncovered 5 large, vacuum-sealed bags of hydroponic marijuana inside a duffle bag in the car's truck. Troopers say the hydroponic marijuana would be worth about $25,000 on the street.Johnson was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third degree felonies. He is currently being held in the Wood County Jail.