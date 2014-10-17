Bob Seger coming to Toledo January 20 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bob Seger coming to Toledo January 20

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are coming back to the glass city.

Seger and the band will play the Huntington Center on Tuesday, January 20, 2015.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Saturday, October 25 at 10 a.m. on http://www.TickerMaster.com or http://www.LiveNation.com.

Bob Seger fan club members can get tickets on Wednesday, October 22 at 10 a.m. For more on the fan club visit http://www.BobSeger.com.

The concert is part of Seger's “Ride Out” tour. More tour dates are available at http://www.BobSeger.com.

