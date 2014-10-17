TPD: Woman used stolen credit card at Speedway gas station - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD: Woman used stolen credit card at Speedway gas station

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Police need help identifying a woman they say used a stolen credit card at a Speedway gas station.

Police posted an image from the gas station's security camera to their Facebook page on Friday, saying the woman in the photo used a stolen card at the Speedway on Dorr Street, near Reynolds Road in Toledo.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspect should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

