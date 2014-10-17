Swanton bank robbed, suspect at large

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office says the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Swanton was robbed Friday afternoon.

The FBI is working with Swanton Police to investigate this crime.

The FBI says around 1:50 p.m., an older man driving entered the bank, which sits at the intersection of Airport Highway and State Route 64, and demanded money from the tellers.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a light burgundy-colored Lincoln Town Car. He is described as a white male in his late 50s, approximately 5'5” tall, weighing around 180 pounds, with light blue eyes. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, and a dark baseball cap with a red bill.

Anyone with information that could help police should call the Swanton Police Department at 419-826-4696 or the FBI at 419-243-6122.