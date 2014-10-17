Swanton bank robbed, suspect at large - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Swanton bank robbed, suspect at large

(Source: FBI) (Source: FBI)
SWANTON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office says the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Swanton was robbed Friday afternoon.

The FBI is working with Swanton Police to investigate this crime.

The FBI says around 1:50 p.m., an older man driving entered the bank, which sits at the intersection of Airport Highway and State Route 64, and demanded money from the tellers.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a light burgundy-colored Lincoln Town Car. He is described as a white male in his late 50s, approximately 5'5” tall, weighing around 180 pounds, with light blue eyes. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, and a dark baseball cap with a red bill.

Anyone with information that could help police should call the Swanton Police Department at 419-826-4696 or the FBI at 419-243-6122.


Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly