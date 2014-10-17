More than 130 jobs coming to Tiffin with two company expansions - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

More than 130 jobs coming to Tiffin with two company expansions

TIFFIN, OH (Press Release) - Two companies are coming to Tiffin and bringing dozens of jobs with them. Buffalo Wild Wings announced Thursday they'll be opening a new location, and Webster Manufacturing announced Friday they've selected Tiffin as the location for a new $8.3 million expansion.

“Tiffin is a community on the move, and this investment continues our track record of success in economic development,” Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz said.

Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee, The Mastro Group, received final approval from the corporate office to open a new Buffalo Wild Wings in Tiffin. The company is considering several site options and says the final location will be determined in the coming months. Construction is expected to begin in early 2015.

“We fundamentally believe Tiffin is a great, growing market and that there is strong demand for the Buffalo Wild Wings experience here. It is a great business decision,” said Mastro Group Executive Vice President Louis Mastro.

The new restaurant and bar will be 5,500-6,500 square feet, create more than 65 jobs, and is expected to represent at least a $1.2 million investment in the city.

Mastro Group President and CEO Mike Mastro has purchased a home in Tiffin and says he and his family will be moving there by the end of the month.

“I love this town,” Mastro said. “The great people, quality of life, and support we received from the mayor's office and SIEDC have been nothing short of amazing.”

“I couldn't be happier that our efforts have helped move it forward,” Mayor Montz said. “This will be a great addition for our residents and students.”

Montz is equally excited for the Webster expansion in Tiffin.

“Buffalo Wild Wings to Tiffin is GREAT; but tomorrow's announcement will be bigger still,” he posted to Twitter on Thursday.

The Webster Manufacturing expansion is expected to create 65 new jobs and retain all 294 existing positions at their Tiffin headquarters. A new 38,000-square-foot expansion will be added to their existing facility.

The Tiffin Webster headquarters will be renovated and $4.5 million will be invested into new machinery and equipment. Webster President and CEO Andrew Felter says the decision to expand in Tiffin was influenced by strong growth opportunities, a committed and experienced workforce in Tiffin, an established supply chain and support from the local government.

“We are proud to be an employee-owned company located in Tiffin,” Felter said. “Webster's people are and will continue to be the key to our success.”

Tiffin City Council will review applications for tax incentives. The project is also expected to receive a JobsOhio Economic Development Grant and possibly an Ohio Job Creation Tax Credit.

Follow Toledo News Now:   

Download our app here

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved. 
Powered by Frankly