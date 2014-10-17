TPS informs parents of Ebola plans - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS informs parents of Ebola plans

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Public Schools on Friday sent a letter home with students explaining what the district is doing to prepare for the possibility of an Ebola outbreak in the area.

TPS says it is in contact with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, which would notify the district of any Ebola cases in the area and any changes in protocol required as a result.

The district also says it is stressing with students and staff the importance of washing hands and covering mouths when coughing or sneezing.

“Any time a child has a headache or doesn't feel well we always take the precautionary route in regards to sending those kids down to the nurse,” said Dr. Durant.

The letter also provides some background on the Ebola virus. TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant in the letter points out that no cases of Ebola have been reported in Ohio. He also provides a number at which parents can reach the Ohio Department of Health for more information.

Read the full letter here

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly