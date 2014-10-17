Toledo Yark dealerships named among best in North America for employees

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Three Toledo-area Yark dealerships have been named among the 100 best car dealerships for employees in North America.Automotive News says it used employee interviews and other data to compile the list, which was based on employee benefits, special programs, general performance reviews, salaries, communication, overall satisfaction and willingness to work extra hours for the company.Yark Fiat came in fifteenth on the list, with Yark Chevrolet and Yark Nissan also cracking the top 100.“[Yark] cares about us and show us how much they appreciate us with tickets to local events and holding special recognition dinners,” Yark Customer Support Advocate Melissa Fox said in a statement. “I also love how flexible Yark is with my schedule, family functions and vacation time. It makes me feel like they care.”“We are proud to have been recognized by Automotive News for our efforts,” said company President John Yark. “Employee satisfaction is a top priority for us. Simply keeping our employees happy translates to keeping our customers happy.”Yark dealerships have made the list three years running now.