Two police officers taken to hospital after overnight west Toledo accident

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after an overnight accident in west Toledo.

A car carrying three people was traveling west on North Cove Road when the driver ran a flashing red light, hitting a cop car traveling north on Upton.

Both officers in the police vehicle were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The driver of the other car has minor injuries.


