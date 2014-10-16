Statement from the family of Amber Vinson, nurse diagnosed with - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Statement from the family of Amber Vinson, nurse diagnosed with Ebola who traveled to Ohio

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A lot on concern in Ohio after nurse Amber Vinson traveled to the state and was later diagnosed with Ebola.

A statement from her family Thursday says, "Amber is stable, and we are continuing to work with he doctors as her treatment progresses." 

It continues to say she followed all the protocols necessary and is now relying on her doctors and nurses for her own treatment. 

Here is the complete statement:

"Our Family has been overwhelmed with support and love for Amber and our extended family over the last 72 hours, and we thank you for those prayers and well wishes. Amber is stable, and we are continuing to work with he doctors as her treatment progresses. Amber is a respected professional and has always had a strong passion for nursing. She followed all of the protocols necessary when treating a patient in Dallas, and right now, she's trusting in her doctors and nurses as she is now the patient. To that end, we ask that the media respect Amber's privacy and that of our family during this overwhelming experience. The time will come down the road for more further public involvement, but for now, your continued love and prayers helps greatly,"

Lawrence Vinson

Amber's uncle 

Family spokesperson

