Ohio leaders helping the state prepare for possible Ebola cases

The news of a confirmed Ebola patient traveling to Cleveland has Ohio leaders looking at the procedures in place to prepare hospitals for possible Ebola cases.Congressman Bob Latta toured a northwest Ohio hospital Thursday to get a firsthand look at how the medical professionals in the area are preparing for any possible Ebola outbreaks.Latta is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees the CDC. He says he wanted to get a firsthand look at the procedures and facilities that could be utilized in the event of a confirmed case of Ebola in Toledo.Latta says he feels the government should impose flight restrictions now, until the current Ebola outbreak is under control. He says he wants the CDC to revisit their current procedures in dealing with Ebola now that two nurses have contracted the virus.“What we want to make sure is our healthcare workers are safe. Because again, these are the people in direct contact with these individuals,” said Latta.And Latta wasn't the only one in northwest Ohio Thursday. Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor filled Governor John Kasich's shoes when a scheduled campaign stop in Toledo was canceled in order for Kasich to stay in Columbus and deal with Ohio's Ebola scare.The Lucas County Republican Party Campaign Rally was held to boost voter turnout for Kasich and other republicans on the ballot. Before talking about taxes and jobs, Taylor addressed the Ebola issue, saying the Kasich administration is dealing with any potential outbreak of the virus."We feel comfortable that we're taking an even more aggressive approach than the CDC would recommend which is what Gov. Kasich has asked of all of us," said Taylor.Taylor says there are multiple steps being taken to address the possibility of an Ebola outbreak. CDC workers have been dispatched to Summit County, where the Texas nurse was visiting before being diagnosed with Ebola. In the next two days, hospitals will do practice drills in the event that an Ebola case is diagnosed. And Ohio is setting up a 24/7 hotline manned by nurses who can answer questions about Ebola."I am not concerned. I don't think the average everyday citizen should be concerned about this issue today. I want to make it clear we do not have an Ohioan who has been diagnosed with Ebola," said Taylor.