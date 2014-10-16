How to retrieve your medical records - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

How to retrieve your medical records

(Toledo News Now) - The Medicare Fraud Control Unit executed two federal search warrants at northwest Ohio medical facilities last month, and now patients there want to know how they can get their records back.

In September, the FBI raided the Oregon Urgent Care and Family Practice and the Fremont Medical Chiropractic Clinic. As a result of the searches, many patient records were removed as evidence.

The FBI says patients looking to retrieve their personal records should contact the facility where they were a patient and request a copy. The medical file will then be copied and returned to the clinic, and then the patient.

The FBI released the following statement:

To date, approximately 20 patients of Dr. Jack Siebenaler have requested and obtained copies of their medical files. It is not necessary for patients to request copies of their medical files due to the ongoing investigation, all medical files will ultimately be returned to the original medical facility from which they came.

If a patient of Dr. Jack Siebenaler determines they would like to receive a copy of their medical records, the patient should contact either the Oregon Urgent Care or the Fremont Medical/Chiropractic Clinic and request a copy. The facility representative will then make the appropriate request, the medical file will be copied and returned to the clinic in order to be provided to the requesting patient.

These procedures are consistent with HIPPA regulations. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this ongoing matter.

