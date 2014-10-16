1 taken to hospital after west Toledo shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

1 taken to hospital after west Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Police say a person was shot on Jermain Drive in west Toledo Thursday evening. 

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday at 1559 Jermain. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is currently no word on their condition, or on possible suspects.

Toledo News Now a crew on the scene and will bring you an update on Fox Toledo News at 10 and WTOL 11 News at 11.


