2 Erie County residents reportedly on Cleveland flights with Dallas nurse

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

The Erie County Health Department says two Erie County residents were reportedly on flights with Amber Vinson, the Dallas nurse recently diagnosed with Ebola.Kelley Bemis, an epidemiologist at the health department says they have identified one county resident who was a passenger on Frontier flight 1143 from Cleveland to Dallas on Monday, October 13.Another resident says they were on a flight with Vinson from Dallas to Cleveland on October 10. The health department has not yet received a flight manifest to confirm that."We have been in contact with both passengers and are following the recommendations provided by CDC and the Ohio Department of Health," Bemis said. "We believe both passengers to have a very minimal risk and feel confident in the safety of our community."The residents will be monitored in case symptoms appear.





Read more: Ebola concerns in Ohio







Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

