Sandusky woman dead after early morning crash in Erie County

Sandusky woman dead after early morning crash in Erie County

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Perkins Township, Erie County.

The driver, 58-year-old Karen Fraser of Sandusky, was traveling northbound on Campbell Street around 4:50 a.m. when OSHP says her vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and hit a tree.

The front air bags of the vehicle deployed, but troopers say Fraser was not wearing a seat belt. They believe a medical condition may have contributed to the crash and say alcohol was not a factor.

Fraser died as a result of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

