Sandusky woman dead after early morning crash in Erie County

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Perkins Township, Erie County.The driver, 58-year-old Karen Fraser of Sandusky, was traveling northbound on Campbell Street around 4:50 a.m. when OSHP says her vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and hit a tree.The front air bags of the vehicle deployed, but troopers say Fraser was not wearing a seat belt. They believe a medical condition may have contributed to the crash and say alcohol was not a factor.Fraser died as a result of the crash.The accident remains under investigation.