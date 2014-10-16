Sheriff: Cambridge Township sergeant's shooting death appears accidental

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office says a Cambridge Township Sergeant with more than a decade of service on the force appears to have died of an accidental shooting.The sheriff says it appears Hunt died of an accidental gunshot wound while he was off-duty, but an official cause of death is on hold until an autopsy and lab tests can be completed. The office says Sergeant Gregory Paul Hunt, 41, was found dead in his Rome Township home on Wednesday, October 15.Hunt served 14 years with the Cambridge Township Police Department. People who worked with Hunt at the Cambridge Township Police Department and neighbors who knew him are shocked over the news. “He was a very personable guy, very pleasant to talk to,” said Rome Township resident Thomas England. “It's not the kind of thing you expect to happen, but it took me awhile for it to sink in, come to grips with the fact that I lost a neighbor.”Store owner Aaron Bailey says Hunt would get gas and pick up supplies from his Rome Township store on US 223 a few times a week.“We're shocked about it, shocked about it,” said Bailey.The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office is continuing with their investigation into Hunt's death. They are waiting on autopsy and lab results before they make their final determination.