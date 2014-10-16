Residents petition to remove basketball court from Asbury Park - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Residents petition to remove basketball court from Asbury Park

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Asbury Park in west Toledo will soon be without a basketball court. 

Dozens of people who live in the area signed a petition to have it removed. They say the court attracts crime, and they believe taking it down could improve safety.

Neighborhood residents said the court was attracting illegal activity and large groups of adults from other parts of town in September.

Block watch leaders say they got more than 30 signatures on the petition to have it removed and say the court should be down by the end of the month.

Follow Toledo News Now:   

Download our app here

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved. 
Powered by Frankly