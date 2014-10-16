High school students test northwest Ohio's watershed for quality - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

High school students test northwest Ohio's watershed for quality

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - High school students got their feet wet to learn more about northwest Ohio's water quality on Wednesday for the 25th annual student watershed testing day.

Students and teachers visited waterways around the area to collect and test water samples. Students wore waders and collected water samples to test pH levels and more.

Wednesday was the first of a two-part student watershed watch. For the second part, students will meet at a summit to present their findings.

Teachers say this is a great way for students to use what they've learned in the classroom.

“They're looking at macroinvertebrates, which are bugs that live in the water,” said Matt Horvat, from TMACOG. “They can't live here if the water quality is bad. What they find here really tells a lot about the water quality.”

The student summit will be held November 19.

