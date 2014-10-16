High school students test northwest Ohio's watershed for quality

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

High school students got their feet wet to learn more about northwest Ohio's water quality on Wednesday for the 25th annual student watershed testing day.Students and teachers visited waterways around the area to collect and test water samples. Students wore waders and collected water samples to test pH levels and more.Wednesday was the first of a two-part student watershed watch. For the second part, students will meet at a summit to present their findings.Teachers say this is a great way for students to use what they've learned in the classroom.“They're looking at macroinvertebrates, which are bugs that live in the water,” said Matt Horvat, from TMACOG. “They can't live here if the water quality is bad. What they find here really tells a lot about the water quality.”The student summit will be held November 19.