SR 281 shut down at Huffman Road near Portage due to semi truck accident

A semi truck accident which led to a chemical spill near Portage, Ohio Thursday morning has shut down an intersection there.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says State Route 281 is shut down in both directions at Huffman Road in Wood County after a truck carrying ammonia flipped and began leaking.

Troopers say Joshua Whitaker, 23, of Fowler, IN, was traveling eastbound on 281 in a commercial semi. Scott Reiman, 41, of Bowling Green, was driving his Chevrolet truck southbound on Huffman Road when troopers say he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the intersection. 


The semi hit the other truck on the right side before driving off the road and rolling over.


Whitaker was trapped in his vehicle for several hours after the crash but has since been freed. It's not clear how badly he was hurt.

The patrol says the intersection will remain closed into the weekend as crews work to clean up the ammonia. No evacuations have been ordered in the area.

