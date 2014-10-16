SR 281 shut down at Huffman Road near Portage due to semi truck accident

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A semi truck accident which led to a chemical spill near Portage, Ohio Thursday morning has shut down an intersection there.The Ohio State Highway Patrol says State Route 281 is shut down in both directions at Huffman Road in Wood County after a truck carrying ammonia flipped and began leaking.Troopers say Joshua Whitaker, 23, of Fowler, IN, was traveling eastbound on 281 in a commercial semi. Scott Reiman, 41, of Bowling Green, was driving his Chevrolet truck southbound on Huffman Road when troopers say he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the intersection.





The semi hit the other truck on the right side before driving off the road and rolling over.



Whitaker was trapped in his vehicle for several hours after the crash but has since been freed. It's not clear how badly he was hurt.



The patrol says the intersection will remain closed into the weekend as crews work to clean up the ammonia. No evacuations have been ordered in the area.



Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.



