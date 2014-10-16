Trial pushed back for man accused of setting blaze which killed - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trial pushed back for man accused of setting blaze which killed firefighters

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A judge pushed back the trial date for a man accused of starting a fire which killed two Toledo firefighters back in January on Thursday.

Ray Abou-Arab was set to stand trial on murder and arson charges on October 27. He stands accused of starting the fire in his Magnolia Street apartment building which killed Toledo Firefighters Steven Machinski and Jamie Dickman.

A judge has postponed that date indefinitely, saying there is still too much to be done before he can seat a jury.

The judge was also supposed to determine if certain parts of Abou-Arab's interrogation video should be redacted - not allowing the jury, judge, or the public view them. Before the judge made a ruling, the prosecutor and defense agreed to redact parts of the video on their own.

"It's not uncommon in criminal cases for the prosecutor to eliminate a large amount of evidence, then submit what evidence they want to submit," said the Honorable Frederick McDonald of the Lucas County Common Pleas Court. "That is what the State did in this case, and I can only rule on what's presented to me."

The judge still has to rule on a motion to suppress evidence. Abou-Arab's attorneys want surveillance video from the convenience store and the interrogation video thrown out completely. 

Abou-Arab is due back in court again next week.

