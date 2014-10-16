Trial pushed back for man accused of setting blaze which killed firefighters

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A judge pushed back the trial date for a man accused of starting a fire which killed two Toledo firefighters back in January on Thursday.

Ray Abou-Arab was set to stand trial on murder and arson charges on October 27. He stands accused of starting the fire in his Magnolia Street apartment building which killed Toledo Firefighters Steven Machinski and Jamie Dickman.

A judge has postponed that date indefinitely, saying there is still too much to be done before he can seat a jury.

The judge was also supposed to determine if certain parts of Abou-Arab's interrogation video should be redacted - not allowing the jury, judge, or the public view them. Before the judge made a ruling, the prosecutor and defense agreed to redact parts of the video on their own.

"It's not uncommon in criminal cases for the prosecutor to eliminate a large amount of evidence, then submit what evidence they want to submit," said the Honorable Frederick McDonald of the Lucas County Common Pleas Court. "That is what the State did in this case, and I can only rule on what's presented to me."

The judge still has to rule on a motion to suppress evidence. Abou-Arab's attorneys want surveillance video from the convenience store and the interrogation video thrown out completely.

Abou-Arab is due back in court again next week.

Click here for continuing coverage of the case against Ray Abou-Arab, as well as more on the fallen Toledo Firefighters.