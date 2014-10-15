Two dogs have gone missing in west Toledo neighborhood

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

WTOL was the first to tell you about dogs reportedly being stolen for west Toledo neighborhoods. Now another resident says it has happened again, this time on California Boulevard near Detroit Avenue.

Toledo resident Sean says his two dogs, Orion and Indee, were let out into their fenced-in back yard before his wife left for an appointment. When she returned the gate was still closed but the dogs were gone.

Sean says there is no way the two dogs could have jumped their fence and he believes they were stolen.

Now, other dog owners in the area say they are keeping a close eye on their four-legged family members.



"I've heard of that happening but you know, we don't let Duke out alone," said neighbor Irene Glander. "Simply because of the stories we've heard."



Sean's two dogs are both micro-chipped. He hopes that someone will know something and his dogs will come home safely.



I reward is being offered for any information that will help get Indee and Orion home. To find out more on that reward click here.



