Two dogs have gone missing in west Toledo neighborhood

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - WTOL was the first to tell you about dogs reportedly being stolen for west Toledo neighborhoods. Now another resident says it has happened again, this time on California Boulevard near Detroit Avenue.

Toledo resident Sean says his two dogs, Orion and Indee, were let out into their fenced-in back yard before his wife left for an appointment. When she returned the gate was still closed but the dogs were gone. 

Sean says there is no way the two dogs could have jumped their fence and he believes they were stolen. 

Now, other dog owners in the area say they are keeping a close eye on their four-legged family members.

"I've heard of that happening but you know, we don't let Duke out alone," said neighbor Irene Glander. "Simply because of the stories we've heard."

Sean's two dogs are both micro-chipped. He hopes that someone will know something and his dogs will come home safely. 

I reward is being offered for any information that will help get Indee and Orion home. To find out more on that reward click here

