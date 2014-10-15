Holland woman wins titles for billiards competitions, making name for self

Holland native Kelly Isaac is making some noise at the amateur billiards level."I had a natural ability, I guess you'd call it, and I wanted to see what I could do with it," Isaac said.The sharpshooter once had dreams of turning pro, but she stepped back because family needed her more."My mother, she was at a young age, she got diagnosed with cancer, so that kind of put things to a halt," Isaac said. "I wanted to spend time with her and everything became less important."After about a 10-year hiatus, Kelly is back in the game, feeling those competitive juices once again, and thinking pro may be a possibility."Out of nowhere one day...I played in like a little tournament and I got that fire back in me and realized I can still play."She can more than just play. In July she headed out to Las Vegas and returned with eight-ball and nine-ball titles."I still can't believe it," she said. "I know this is October and it was July, but I still can't believe I did that. I was told nobody's done that before."Many people may not look at billiards competitors as athletes, but Kelly says her workouts and healthy eating habits give her an edge. She says tournaments can run long. You're on your feet all day so you need stamina and need to be mentally focused."When I was out in Vegas, that's all I focused on," she said. "I'd see some players go out at night and they'd be drinking all day because they are in Vegas. I was there to play pool. I was there to win."Kelly now has a sponsor, and in February she's taking her talents back to Nevada.