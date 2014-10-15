US Marshals looking for the suspect of an armed robbery at Luna - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

US Marshals looking for the suspect of an armed robbery at Luna Pier motel

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - US Marshals are looking for the man responsible for an armed robbery that happened back in September.

Carlos Ortiz and others are accused of robbing the Luna Pier Super 8 Motel while armed with a weapon on September 16.

The Luna Pier Police Department issued a warrant for Ortiz on September 24, charging him with armed robbery of a business.

He was last known to be living in the 400 block of Bassett. Ortiz is about 5'4”, 175 lbs and has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads “Carlos.”

Ortiz has an extensive criminal history and US Marshals say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest call the US Marshals tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED.

