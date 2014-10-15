World War II veteran honored in Adrian Wednesday

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

A World War II veteran was honored in Adrian on Wednesday as part of the 384th Bomb Group Veterans Signing Project.Family and friends of Victor Stornant gathered at a very special ceremony. The 92-year-old was recognized for his role in World War II where he had flown in a bomber on 35 missions.“I'm very proud of it,” said Stornant. “We never backed off on anything, the Americans...we went and did what we had to do, we didn't avoid anything that was dangerous, we just did it.”Stornant added his name to a wing of a B-17 Bomber. His is the 94th name to grace the wing as part of the Project.“We feel it's very important to remember these guys,” said Wing Panel Host Keith Ellefson. “Something semi-permanent at least because they're leaving us at a rapid rate, and we just want to commemorate their service.”Six of Stornant's eight children are still alive, most of who were in attendance for this special signing.“It's been a great thing, we've had a lot of people show up, it's been incredible,” said Victor's son Tony Stornant.This signing project is going on across the country, finding veterans who served with the 384th Bomb Group. In addition to this stop in Adrian, the wing made it's way to Findlay for a special ceremony for World War II veteran Kenneth Lentz.