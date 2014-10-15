Ohio Department of Health sets up 24-hour Ebola hotline - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio Department of Health sets up 24-hour Ebola hotline

(Press Release) -

The Ohio Department of Health is activating a 24-hour-a-day call center to answer Ohioans' questions about Ebola and the recent events in Ohio in an effort to ensure Ohioans get accurate, timely information.

The number for Ohioans to call is 1-866-800-1404.

The call center, housed at the Ohio Department of Health, began operations at 6 p.m. today and will be staffed by public health nurses and other public health professionals, with infectious disease specialists available as needed.

“ODH's call center will provide timely, accurate, credible information about Ebola and the state's response,” said Dr. Mary DiOrio, state epidemiologist and interim chief of the ODH Bureau of Prevention and Health Promotion. “While initially 24-hours-a-day, the call center hours may be changed as call volume indicates.”

Any change in the call center hours will be sent to the media.

Ohio public health officials were alerted by the CDC Wednesday morning that a Dallas nurse who tested positive for Ebola was in Ohio Oct. 10–13.

Powered by Frankly