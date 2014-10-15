Lenawee Co. Prosecutor: Deputies justified in August self-defense shooting

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

The Lenawee County Prosecutor has made a determination in favor of sheriff's deputies regarding a fatal shooting that occurred in August.Lenawee County Prosecutor Burke Castleberry has determined the deputies involved in that fatal shooting a few months ago were justified in their actions. Those deputies have been back to work at the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office for many weeks now.Castleberry decided Corporal Conway Linger and Sergeant Kraig Court fired their weapons in self defense on August 12 at a home on Treat Highway in Fairfield Township. Investigators say a mentally ill man, 54-year-old Rick Ronald Pifer was killed after he pointed a loaded shotgun at deputies.“Based on the officers training experience and what a reasonable officer would perceive as dangerousness, I think the court had a fairly easy decision in ruling that it was a justified shoot,” said Dr. Cedrick Heraux, Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice Assistant Professor at Adrian College.Deputies Linger and Court were both placed on paid administrative leave for 10 days following the shooting.





