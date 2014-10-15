TPD arrest 3 on charges of trafficking heroin, 1 still wanted - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD arrest 3 on charges of trafficking heroin, 1 still wanted

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Police are looking for a man wanted for trafficking in heroin.

Police posted to their Facebook page Wednesday, announcing the Toledo Metro Drug Task Force has arrested three members of the “Out Hill” gang on charges including trafficking in heroin, receiving stolen property (handguns), and participation in a criminal gang.

Chris McKenzie, Jesse J. Cooper, and Raffeal Winston were arrested. The arrests came after an in-depth investigation. TPD says the arrests will “significantly impact this criminal organization's ability to operate its drug operation and should enhance the quality of life for those citizens that have been negatively affected by this gang.”

Deonte McSwain, 20, is still wanted for trafficking in heroin. Police say McSwain is an associate of the gang. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

