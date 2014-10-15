Wood County Job and Family Services breaks ground on expansion

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Tuesday was a big day today for the staff at the Wood County Job and Family Services as they broke ground for what some would call an overdue expansion.The 10,000 square foot expansion will create a lot more room and help increase security and confidentiality.Right now, there's only one interview room inside the building. The new addition will add interview rooms, conference rooms, and extra space in general, allowing workers to better serve their clients."Our children services unit has struggled for several years now, with having enough space to conduct all their interviews, and do their family visits that they're required to do," said Director of Job and Family Services Dave Winget.The new design will add three interview rooms."We've also built a better security floor plan, a security station, more cameras, things like that, that will enhance staff security," Winget said.The Wood County Commission is helping with funding.The President of the Commission says they consider this money well spent, and something that has to be done to help the community get the most out of these resources."It takes care of problems that we've had in the past, where people had to wait, or get on the phone and have long wait times to talk to folks, we are going to solve that issue," said Commissioner President Jim Carter.The Director says they're hoping to see the project completed by August of 2015.



