UT student arrested on child sex charge - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Breaking News

UT student arrested on child sex charge

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A third-year law student at the University of Toledo is accused of meeting a teenager for sex.

The FBI arrested 26-year-old Josef Vrtiska at UT after a multi-state investigation was conducted.

Vrtiska is facing charges for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Authorities say he met the 15-year-old on an app called "Snap Chat." Authorities say the relationship progressed to texts and phone calls. 

Vrtiska is accused of traveling to a hotel in central Ohio to have sex with the girl.

Vrtiska is listed as the vice president of University of Toledo's graduate student association.

The University of Toledo released this statement:

The University of Toledo does not comment on legal matters still in process. We hold our faculty, staff and students to the highest standard of respectful and appropriate behavior at all times.

Follow Toledo News Now:  Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly