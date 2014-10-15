UT student arrested on child sex charge

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

A third-year law student at the University of Toledo is accused of meeting a teenager for sex.

The FBI arrested 26-year-old Josef Vrtiska at UT after a multi-state investigation was conducted.

Vrtiska is facing charges for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Authorities say he met the 15-year-old on an app called "Snap Chat." Authorities say the relationship progressed to texts and phone calls. Vrtiska is accused of traveling to a hotel in central Ohio to have sex with the girl. Vrtiska is listed as the vice president of University of Toledo's graduate student association. The University of Toledo released this statement:

The University of Toledo does not comment on legal matters still in process. We hold our faculty, staff and students to the highest standard of respectful and appropriate behavior at all times.

